Steven Joseph Reuter

December 11, 1968-May 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Steven Joseph Reuter, age 53 passed away peacefully on Thursday May 5, 2022, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA after a yearlong battle with leukemia and lung cancer.

Steve was born on December 11, 1968 in Vinton, IA to Joseph Albert and Joan Lea (Rainsbarger) Reuter. He graduated from Denver High School in 1987. He then went on to work in a variety of industries including restaurant and gas station management, masonry, machinist, and tree care services to name a few.

Steve enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. In the past few months, he especially looked forward to Friday nights where he played poker with his siblings and shared stories about the many people that played such a huge role in his life. He is survived by his daughters Kelsey Nicole (Ethan) Schaer and Kayla Lea Reuter; 3 grandchildren Adryanna Taylor, Gabriel Schaer, and Magdalen Schaer; his parents Joe and Joan Reuter; his siblings Shelley (Scott) Stout, Sean (Sarah) Reuter, and Shannon (Brett) McMahon; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph and Magdalen Reuter, Max and Dorothy Ryan, and Wilbur Rainsbarger; his nephew Zachary Reuter; aunt and uncle Rick & Donna (Gerst) Schrock and uncle Tom Reuter.

Steve led a very generous and selfless life. Over the past year, we also discovered what a courageous warrior he was. Steve left a profound footprint of the type of person we should all strive to be and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday, May 20th at the American Legion 161 E Main St in Denver starting at 5:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.