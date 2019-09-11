(1961-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Steven J. Seelhammer, 57, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, Sept. 9.
He was born Sept. 12, 1961, in New Hampton, son of Robert and Harriet (Adams) Seelhammer.
He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1979 and earned his BA in physical education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1984. He taught two years in Illinois, then was a teacher and coach for 28 years in Rosenberg, Texas. He retired from teaching in 2014 and became a coach and para educator at Peet Junior High in Cedar Falls. Currently, he was the athletic director and a coach at St. Patrick Catholic School in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: two brothers, Jack (Jane) Seelhammer of North Washington and Rick (Susan) Seelhammer of Waterloo; two sisters, Linda (Gary) Steven of New Hampton and Brenda (Shawn) Bartz of Cedar Falls; six nieces and nephews, Robb (Jenn) Steven, Matt (Siri) Steven, Amanda (James) Uhlenhake, Andrew Seelhammer, Trevor and Austin Bartz; eight great-nieces and nephews; his stepfather, Joe CaPaul of Waunakee, Wis.; and three stepsiblings, Christy (Ron) Barman and Joe (Debbie) CaPaul, both of Waunakee, and Cathy (Dave) Tutton of Palmyra, Wis.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a stepbrother, Dan CaPaul.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also for one hour before services at the church. Burial will in St. Mary’s in North Washington.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic School athletic programs.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralser vice.com.
