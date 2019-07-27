Steven J. Frost

(1951-2019)
WATERLOO --- Steven Joseph Frost, 68, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 26, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born May 8, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Raymond and Anita Welbes Frost. He married Beverly Norte on Dec. 22, 1981, in Waterloo.
Steve served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was employed as police officer with the Waterloo Police Department, retiring in 2006.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Jeremy (Sara) Frost of Waterloo; a daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Collins of Enderby, British Columbia, Canada; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael (Deb) Frost of Eldridge; and two sisters, Chris (Walt) Summerhays of Gilbertville and Julie Wilson of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to Newell Post or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.