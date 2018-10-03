Steven J. Clark

WATERLOO — Steven J. Clark, 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 1, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Marvin Donald and Loretta Mae (Eldridge) Clark. He married Emma L. Billington on Feb. 14, 1970, in Waterloo.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969. Steve worked for more than 38 years as a conductor for Illinois Central Railroad, later known as Canadian National Railroad. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Waterloo.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Jennifer Jean (Darin Seeger) Clark of Raymond; a son, Allen Donald (Natasha) Clark of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Ashley and Jeffrey Seeger; two sisters, Julie (Ben) Waskow of Umatilla, Fla., and Joyce Geist of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents; parents; and a brother, Larry “Pat” Clark.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Steve loved being outdoors spending time with his children at the river and also camping and fishing. He enjoyed target shooting, riding his Harley and spending time with his two grandchildren. Steve was an excellent story teller.

