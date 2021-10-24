November 26, 1948-October 19, 2021

WATERLOO-Steven H. Crook, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 19, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born November 26, 1948 in Oskaloosa, son of Verlyn and Dorothy Bird Crook. He married Stephanie Ranberger on October 3, 2010 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Steve was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed with the City Of Waterloo Street Department for 30 years, retiring in 2011. An avid motorcyclist, Steve attended 40 Sturgis events.

Survivors include: his wife; his mother, Dorothy Crook of Waterloo; a daughter, Angila (Josh) Hulen of Manhattan, Kansas; a step-daughter, Cara (Tim) Meyer of Sumner; two grandsons, Steven (Hannah) Craig of Hugoton, Kansas and Justin Craig of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; four step-grandchildren, Sgt. Keenan Gienau, U. S. Army of Savannah, Georgia and Kaden Meyer, Keeley Meyer and Kreed Meyer, all of Sumner; two great grandchildren, Tucker Craig and Lukus Craig; and a brother, Dan (Diana) Crook of Waterloo.

He is preceded in death by: his father, Verlyn Crook; a brother, Dave (Linda) Crook; a sister, Mary Jo Rhoads; a niece, Katrina Murray; and a nephew, Brian Crook.

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, preceded by an hour of visitation. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.