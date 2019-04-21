(1960-2019)
TRAER -- Steven Gene "Steve" Ameling, 58, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 17.
He was born July 6, 1960, in Waterloo, son of Richard “Dick” and Adeline (Addie Grimm) Ameling. He married Tamara “Tammy” Schuldt on July 25, 1987, in Waterloo.
Steve graduated from Columbus High School in 1978 and began his career at Rath Packing in Waterloo until it closed. In 1987, he began working for Tama Pack in Tama. He and Tammy made their home in Traer in 1988. He transferred to Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo in 1999, retaining his seniority and giving him 31 years of employment with Tyson at the time of his death.
Survived by: his wife; brothers, Rick Ameling of Fort Atkinson and brother and best friend Alan Ameling of Traer; sisters, Sharon Lange and Linda (Mark Johnson) Crisman of Waterloo, Norma Ameling of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Susan Ameling of Fort Atkinson; mother-in-law, Glendora Schuldt of West Des Moines; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Debbie) Schuldt of Oregon and Gary (Brenda) Schuldt of Urbandale; and many nieces, nephews, pets, aunts, uncles, friends and his Tyson family.
Preceded in death by: his parents; father-in-law, LaFoye Schuldt; and brothers-in-law, Steve Schuldt, Ronnie Lange and Doug Crisman.
Services: No services are planned; Steve has been cremated.
Memorials: may be directed to Steve’s family to be divided among his favorite charities.
Steve’s loves included family, pets, friends, neighbors, history, co-workers, fishing and collecting friends. Remember him by being thoughtful to family, friends and strangers. Be kind to kitties, pet your dog and don’t forget birds and squirrels. We are thankful for our time together and faithful our journey together will continue.
