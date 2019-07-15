(1957-2019)
INDEPENDENCE – Steven F. Pilcher, 62, of Independence, died Friday, July 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo after a long battle with cancer.
He was born April 20, 1957, in Oelwein, son of Floyd “Jack” E. and Mary A. (Gorman) Pilcher. He married Vicki L. Dillavou on May 3, 1986, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
Steve lived in rural Otterville, attended Country School No.6. and graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence in 1975. He was a resident treatment tech at the Mental Health Institute in Independence for over 20 years. He received an associate’s degree in LAN management from Kirkwood Community College. He worked for Workforce Development in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo as a workforce advisor/information technology, until his retirement in 2012. Steve volunteered often and belonged to the Independence Garden Club, Buchanan County Democrats, and Buchanan County Indivisible.
Survived by: his wife, Vicki L. Pilcher of Independence; a daughter, Erin (Andrew) Reiff of Delhi; a granddaughter, Tara Reiff; two brothers, Charles Pilcher of Gails Ferry, Conn., and James Pilcher of Chandler, Ariz.; three sisters, Barbara (James) Anderson of Waterloo, Joyce (John Troy) Brown of Wilmington, Del., and Rita (Dale) Walters of Taftville, Conn.; four sisters-in-law, Eloise Dillavou of Independence, Renee (Richard) Keese and Cindy Tucker, all of Waterloo, and Martha Pilcher (Jan Wigert) of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Ed (Marnetta) Dillavou of Evansdale; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Floyd “Jack” and Mary Pilcher; a brother, Don Pilcher; and two sisters-in-law, Karen Pilcher and Ruth Pilcher.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Hope Wesleyan Church, Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Reiff Family Center, Independence.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 1st St. E, Independence 50644; Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City 52242; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Steve was known to be a caring man and would often spend time helping others. He enjoyed nature and spent time kayaking, fishing, hiking, bird watching and gardening. He also liked to keep his hands busy by doing home improvement projects and repairing computers and other devices.
