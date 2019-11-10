Steven F. Lindner

(1953-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Steven Frank Lindner, 66, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center, Shell Rock.
He was born Nov. 5, 1953, in Waverly, son of Lawrence and Leona (Bennings) Lindner.
He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1971. He held several different jobs throughout his life, he eventually made his way to John Deere, where he worked until his retirement in 2013.
He was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the Plainfield Sportsman’s Club and the Plainfield United Methodist Church.
Survivors: a daughter, Angie Poppe of Waverly; a granddaughter, Lakota Carter; stepdaughter, Renee Wagner of Charles City; three brothers, Richard (Linda) Lindner of Sioux Falls, S.D., Michael Lindner of Plainfield and Robert (Stacie) Lindner of Marion; two sisters, Sharon Westervelt of Shell Rock and Ruth (Jerome) Bienemann of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Pat Lindner of Azle, Texas; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Larry and David Lindner; a sister, Barbara Carter; and a brother-in-law, Richard Westervelt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel in Nashua with burial in Horton Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home and continues for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
He was an outdoorsman, and there was no better day for Steve than a day fishing, hunting, gardening or chopping wood. His family will remember him as one who was on the quiet side, but if he found the right person, “you couldn’t get him to stop talking.”
