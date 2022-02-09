January 6, 2022

Steven Eugene Surles passed away unexpectedly at his home in Waterloo, Iowa on January 6, 2022.

Steve was a professor at Hawkeye Community College for over twenty five years. He retired in 2019 and started his second life as a musician, song writer, and retired person. He played with the Nitpickers, recorded a CD, and wrote a few songs himself. All Southerners believe that they are born storytellers and Steve was no exception. He told stories to his classes, his friends, and to audiences with his music. And he was a good, generous man who is already sorely missed.

Steve was born and raised in North Carolina. He graduated from Lakewood High School in Sampson County. He graduated from Western Carolina University with a B.A. and M.A. He completed completed everything but his thesis at the University of Southern Mississippi.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Surles, from Charlotte, North Carolina, and his family, Lanette Watson and her children, Kalen (Valerie) Kolpek, April Clark (Terry Klos), Jacob Clark (Jennie Kuehl), Josiah Clark (Stormie Livingston), Jarred Clark (Emily Stoll) and four grandchildren, along with numerous North Carolina cousins.

Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com