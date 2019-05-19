(1955-2019)
WAVERLY — Steven David Kazda, 63, of Waverly, died Tuesday, May 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born July 11, 1955, in Waverly, son of Irvin and Darlys (Arenholz) Kazda. Steve graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. After high school, Steve worked with Martin Volmer as an apprentice chef at Glenview Golf Club in Chicago. When he returned to Waverly, he worked at a metal fabrication factory in Shell Rock; drove truck for Mickey Express in Fort Dodge; bartended in the Waverly and Plainfield area; and worked at IBP in Waterloo. Prior to his retirement in 2018, Steve had worked the last 14 years at Kwik Star in Waverly. After his retirement he assisted farmers in the Waverly area.
Survivors: his wife, Joyce of Waverly; his parents of Waverly; a daughter, Megan (Jake) Gotta of Texas; three sons, Ben Kazda of Texas, Bryan (fiancé, Becky Marsh) Maxey of Waverly, and Thomas (Jenna Bush) Maxey of Waverly; grandchildren, Kayley Maxey, Connor Maxey, Gavin Maxey and grandson due in July; and two brothers, Daryl (Sherry) Kazda of Horton, and Richard (Deena) Kazda of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Marc Kazda; his maternal grandparents, Harm and Esther Arenholz; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Roselea Kazda.
Services: A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Steve enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Steve and Joyce were Market Masters for the Waverly Farmers Market. Steve was known as an exceptional baker.
