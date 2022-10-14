June 6, 1951-October 11, 2022
Steven Charles Garner, 71, died October 11, 2022 at Denver Sunset Home. He was born June 6, 1951 in Waverly, IA, to Arnold and Elda (Pries) Garner.
Steve married Judy Dettmer on January 19, 1974, they would later divorce. On April 8, 2000, he married Stephanie (Scott) Madson. Steve & Stephanie enjoyed spending time with their large blended family, including their ten grandchildren.
After graduating from UNI Steve started and operating Garner Construction for over 20 years, he purchased Hasbrouck-Voetmann Lumber and ran it for over 35 years; he continued his passion of farming buying the family farm in 1980, farming with his family until 2017 when his health forced him to retire.
Steve loved to hunt and fish, numerous trips to Mexico and Argentina duck hunting, pheasant hunting in South Dakota and over 40 years of fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed a good game of golf with his regular foursome. Steve and Stephanie enjoyed traveling; spending winters in Arizona, a trip to Alaska, the east coast, and traveling with their children.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of Waverly. His children; Nicholas (Shirley) Garner of Waverly, Angie (Scott) Reisner of Sumner, Aaron (Malinda) Garner of Grimes, Kayla (Ryan) Reitzler of Richmond, IN, Kim Madson, of Waverly, and Kyle (Jeremy) Madson, of Charlotte, NC and 10 grandchildren. His siblings; Judy Billings of Cedar Falls, William (Sandi) Garner of Mountain Home, AR, Rosemary (Don) Finger of Apple Valley, MN, Paul (Nancy) Garner of Marion.
He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws; Larry & Ann Scott, children; Mitchell and Michelle Garner and brother-in-law Keith Billings
Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas
Burial: Harlington Cemetery, Waverly
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly www.kaisercorson.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.