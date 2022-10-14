June 6, 1951-October 11, 2022

Steven Charles Garner, 71, died October 11, 2022 at Denver Sunset Home. He was born June 6, 1951 in Waverly, IA, to Arnold and Elda (Pries) Garner.

Steve married Judy Dettmer on January 19, 1974, they would later divorce. On April 8, 2000, he married Stephanie (Scott) Madson. Steve & Stephanie enjoyed spending time with their large blended family, including their ten grandchildren.

After graduating from UNI Steve started and operating Garner Construction for over 20 years, he purchased Hasbrouck-Voetmann Lumber and ran it for over 35 years; he continued his passion of farming buying the family farm in 1980, farming with his family until 2017 when his health forced him to retire.

Steve loved to hunt and fish, numerous trips to Mexico and Argentina duck hunting, pheasant hunting in South Dakota and over 40 years of fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed a good game of golf with his regular foursome. Steve and Stephanie enjoyed traveling; spending winters in Arizona, a trip to Alaska, the east coast, and traveling with their children.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of Waverly. His children; Nicholas (Shirley) Garner of Waverly, Angie (Scott) Reisner of Sumner, Aaron (Malinda) Garner of Grimes, Kayla (Ryan) Reitzler of Richmond, IN, Kim Madson, of Waverly, and Kyle (Jeremy) Madson, of Charlotte, NC and 10 grandchildren. His siblings; Judy Billings of Cedar Falls, William (Sandi) Garner of Mountain Home, AR, Rosemary (Don) Finger of Apple Valley, MN, Paul (Nancy) Garner of Marion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws; Larry & Ann Scott, children; Mitchell and Michelle Garner and brother-in-law Keith Billings

Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas

Burial: Harlington Cemetery, Waverly

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly www.kaisercorson.com