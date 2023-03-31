A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Sedrick McIntosh officiating. There will be a memorial visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com