March 26, 2023
WATERLOO-Steven Carl Lundberg, 60, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Sedrick McIntosh officiating. There will be a memorial visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
