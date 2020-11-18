Steven C. Darrah

March 14, 1955-November 15, 2020

Steven Craig Darrah, age 65, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Steve was born March 14, 1955, in Postville, Iowa, the son of James and Zona (Stevens) Darrah. Steve graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. He then entered the United States Navy serving from 1973 to 1979. On June 11, 2005, Steve was united in marriage to Dawn Moeller at Centennial Oaks Country Club in Waverly. Around 1980, Steve started working at Crystal Heating and Plumbing. After a number of years he added the Excavation Division to the company. Steve took great pride in being a business owner and community person. He sold his company in 2017 and became semi-retired staying on at Crystal and working (if that’s what you’d call it).

As a Mason, Steve was a member of Tyrell Masonic Lodge in Waverly where he was also an active member of Eastern Star. Lifelong member of the A.M.V.E.T.S., past President of Waverly Chamber of Commerce, former member of Kiwanis, and also enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering many hours to WSR Booster Club and Wartburg Athletic Department.