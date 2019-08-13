Steven C. Burman

(1953-2019)
WATERLOO — Steven Craig Burman, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mayo Hospital and Clinic in Mankato, Minn.
He was born on July 29, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Robert and Genevieve (Casbon) Burman. He married Grace Sharp on Oct. 7, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bennington, rural Waterloo.
Steve attended school in Denver and graduated in 1971. He attended Hawkeye Tech for drafting and later took agronomy courses through Iowa State. While attending school he farmed, then while farming full time, Steve worked at John Deere for 13 years. He was also a longtime seed salesman and later a district seed salesman.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, April (David) Bovy of Parkersburg; a daughter, Lisa (fiance Denton Meier) Burman of Adel; and a son, Ben Burman of Denver; two grandchildren, Tristan (fiancee Elisabeth Folkerts) Bovy and LeeAnn Bovy, both of Parkersburg; a sister, Jane (Jim) Patten of Des Moines; and three brothers-in-law, Doug (Harriet) Sharp of Lansing, William Paul Sharp of San Diego and Mark (Kathy) Sharp of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Steve’s family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time at Lake Elsyian. He loved farming, the seed business, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling and was an avid car enthusiast.
