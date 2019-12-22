Steven Wayne Brown was born March 2, 1956 to Clarence and LaVonne (Rosendahl) Brown in Ossian, IA.
Steve, age 63, passed away on December 10, 2019 at his home in Waterloo, IA.
He was baptized and confirmed at the Ossian Lutheran Church. Steve graduated from South Winneshiek HS in 1974. He earned his BA in Art Education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA. He married Karla Jo Weselmann in 1980; they later divorced.
He began his teaching career at Dows Comm. Schools, then Gladbrook Comm. Schools, and finally at Jesup Comm. Schools for a total of thirty-eight years in education. He was also briefly employed as a floral arranger for Rainbow Florists in Waterloo, IA.
Steve Brown taught students in grades 8-12 in art classes at Jesup for twenty-nine years until he retired in May of 2018. During his tenure, he inspired numerous students and befriended many staff members as well as those within the Jesup community. Passionate about the arts, he was a founding member of Jesup Arts-in-the-Park organization and was a decorating leader in creating beautiful proms, homecomings, and weddings.
Steve enjoyed gardening, creating stained-glass art, drawing with pastels, photography, and rosemaling designs. He had a great love of dogs and all animals. He took pride in his Norwegian heritage and enjoyed baking Scandinavian treats and sharing dishes like lutefisk and lefsa with this students, teacher friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Brown.
He is survived by a sister Kris (Brown) Holthaus and spouse Tom Holthaus (Postville, IA), and nephews Joshua (Melissa) Holthaus and Matt (Jennifer) Holthaus. Sister-in-law Roxann (Rosendahl) Brown (Ridgeway, IA), and nephews Nathaniel (Molly) Brown and Andrew (Emily) Brown. Brother Steve Ham and sister-in-law Jan (Osage, IA) and nephews Jeremy (Jenn) Ham, Jamie (Sarah) Ham, and niece Holley (A.J.) Leitner. Aunt Lynette Wichman Elleffson (Mesa, AZ).
Memorials may be directed to the Buchanan County No-Kill Animal Shelter in Hazleton, IA or toward Jesup Dollars for Scholars program for a scholarship in his name.
