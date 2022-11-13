Steven Ben Barkhoff (Barky)

April 30, 1949-November 3, 2022

Steven Ben Barkhoff (Barky) passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was 73. His lively, funny, sarcastic, storytelling spirit left us to reunite with everyone in the clouds who loved him, greeting him with a glass of scotch. The reunion very likely was marked with raucous laughter, followed by his rehearsed jokes and tall tale stories of all kinds on repeat as needed.

He was born in Cedar Falls, IA on April 30, 1949, to Benny Barkhoff and Dorothy (Straight). He had two siblings, Don Barkhoff and Carole Petra, both deceased. He is survived by his loving wife Keevin, son Vincent (Shelley) Barkhoff of Cedar Falls, IA; daughters, Tammy Harrenstein (Tom Hicks) Waverly, IA, and Barb (David) Huber of Wentzville, MO; his three wonderful grandchildren (Barky’s words), Devin Barkhoff Cedar Falls, IA, A1C Reece Harrenstein Elgin Air Force base, FL, LT Amanda Huber PharmD, Phoenix, AZ, cousins, an aunt, a nephew and all others dear to his heart.

He married Keevin Atwood on October 13, 1967, in Waterloo, IA. He was in the Army from 1971-1973 with a tour in Vietnam and was awarded the bronze star. After returning home he went to work at John Deere as a fork truck driver and a hot metal crane operator. He was laid off in the 80’s and took the call back offer to chip and grind in the foundry to go back to John Deere. He became union steward in the foundry and worked a few other jobs within John Deere before retiring in 2001 at 52 years old. He was a life member at Amvets 49 and a member of DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

His passions were motorcycle riding, traveling, telling stories more than once, good food, a stiff drink, good company, fast cars, and fishing (and other things we cannot print in the newspaper). He loved telling fun filled stories to his family and friends and repeatedly saying “I am so proud of you”. Barky, was a cornerstone of the family and taught us all unconditional love, hard work and always maintaining a sense of humor.

Please join his family to celebrate his unique life, tell old stories (even those that may be a little embarrassing to repeat), marvel of his accomplishments and prepare for the world without him on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Marriot Hotel (Blue Iguana), 250 Westfield 101, Waterloo, IA 11:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family, they will be donating to the Motorcycle Relief Project per his request (Barky would say donations help veteran riders more than flowers...lol).

Barky, you always got me home, till 2+2=3, K