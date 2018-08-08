Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN — Steven Brian Meier, 56, of Readlyn, died Monday, Aug. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of pancreatic cancer.

He was born June 24, 1962, in Sumner, son of Orville C. and Jane Kuethe Meier.

He was a 1980 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School and received his electronics degree from Hawkeye Community College. Steven worked as an electronic technician in Wheeling, Ill., for 20 years.

Survived by: his mother of Readlyn; a brother, Tom (Cathy) Meier of Waterloo; a sister, Sherri (Eugene) Nieman of Nashua; two nieces, Chelsea (Fellipe) Nobre, Emily (Ian Hubrig) Meier; and three nephews, Adam (Elizabeth) Nieman, Derek Nieman and Travis (Abby) Nieman.

Preceded in death by: his father; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Leona Kuethe; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Mary Meier.

Family-directed memorial service: will be held at a later date. Steven requested his body be donated to the University of Iowa for scientific purposes. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, 2101 Kimball Ave., No. 401, Waterloo 50702 or the Readlyn Library, P.O. Box 249, Readlyn 50668.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Steven enjoyed gardening, bicycling and electronics.

