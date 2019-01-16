Steven (Steve) Allen Andersen, born August 18, 1949, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa after a battle with cancer.
Steve was the son of Bonnie and Robert (Red) Andersen of Waterloo, graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1968 and served with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. He was very proud of his military service and was a lifetime member of Am Vets Post #49.
Steve worked at John Deere for a few years and then at Viking Pump in Waterloo for more than 20 years.
His passions were flying small engine aircraft and camping. He was also gifted in drawing and music.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Chelsee Thomas; sister, Annette Wilson and brother, Bob Andersen. He was also grateful for the friendship of Jim Markussen and for the care he received from Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
