August 30, 1954-October 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Steven A. “Steve” Boss, 68, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23rd from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories Funeral Home in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. For memories of Steve, or messages of condolence, please visit www.parrottandwood.com.

Steve was born on August 30, 1954, in Waterloo, to his parents William & Johanna (Bellinger) Boss. He attended school in Waterloo, graduating from Waterloo West High School in 1972. He later attended Hawkeye Community College, where he received his Associates Degree in Police Science. He worked as a police officer for several years, before starting his career at John Deere, where he worked as a security investigator. He retired in 2009. He also worked part time at a job he loved very much, at Golf Headquarters in Waterloo, up until his passing. He was united in marriage to LuAnn Nelson in 1982; the couple later divorced but remained good friends throughout the years.

In Steve’s free time, he enjoyed bowling in a Friday night league, detailing cars (for the sake of a home cooked meal or a treat) and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed doing yard work, especially for his daughters, Megan, and Meredith. He was also an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan. What brought the greatest joy in Steve’s life was spending time with his family, especially his daughters and his grandchildren, in which he took great pride in. He had a great sense of humor; often giving out ‘friendly nicknames’ to people. You could always see Steve with his infamous golf visor, and he always brought laughter, wherever he went. His daughters want people to know that Steve was a wonderful dad and grandpa, and he will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

He is survived by his daughters Megan (Alex) Jensen and Meredith (Eric) Frickson, both of Waterloo; grandchildren Mila and Jay Jensen and Fozzy, Everly & Rome Frickson; grand dogs Dawson and Frank. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tom Boss and sister Karen Kraus.