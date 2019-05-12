Steven A. Jensen

Steve Jensen, 71, of Cameron, WI, formerly of Waterloo, IA died Wednesday May 1, 2019 at home of cancer. He was born March 10, 1948 in Waterloo son of Robert and Rosemary Gibbs Jensen. He married Kathleen Craig in 1972.
Steve graduated from West High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
No services. Memorials to your favorite charity. No flowers.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen of Cameron, WI, four brothers Jim (Lea) San Diego, Bob (Jan) Cedar Falls, Bill (Jovi) Brooklyn, Chris (Coco) Dunkerton, one sister Katie (Dean) Boyce Waterloo, sister-in-law Sue Jensen Waterloo and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard.
