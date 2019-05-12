{{featured_button_text}}
Steven A. Jensen

Steven Jensen 

Steve Jensen, 71, of Cameron, WI, formerly of Waterloo, IA died Wednesday May 1, 2019 at home of cancer. He was born March 10, 1948 in Waterloo son of Robert and Rosemary Gibbs Jensen. He married Kathleen Craig in 1972.

Steve graduated from West High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

No services. Memorials to your favorite charity. No flowers.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He is survived by his wife Kathleen of Cameron, WI, four brothers Jim (Lea) San Diego, Bob (Jan) Cedar Falls, Bill (Jovi) Brooklyn, Chris (Coco) Dunkerton, one sister Katie (Dean) Boyce Waterloo, sister-in-law Sue Jensen Waterloo and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Steven A. Jensen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments