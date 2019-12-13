April 4th, 1962- December 8th, 2019.
Steve passed away from brain cancer.
He was preceded in death by his mother (Eleanor Wilson), father (Steve Williams) and step-father (Larry Wilson).
He’s survived by his wife (DeeAnna), his daughter Kaitlin Mannino (husband Mikey, and their 2 daughters, Claudia and Rune), Steve Jr. and his son Jeremiah, Nicholas, and daughter Anna and her 2 children, Misty and Braden, Steve’s sister Kathy Bittle of Smyrna, GA , brother Chris Williams of Ridgeway IA, and sister Michele Ali of Powder Springs, GA.
Steve grew up in Waterloo around many family and friends. Everyone knew he was Grandma B’s favorite.
Eventually, his family moved to Morton, IL where he met his future wife. They married on October 20th, 1984 in Marietta, GA. where he became a Certified Auto Body Tech. Later the family moved to his permanent residence in Springfield, MO where he worked as Shop Manager and Tech Specialist in several body shops as well as owning 2 of his own.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
In lieu of cards or flowers, donations may be made to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. There will be an online Memorial TBA.
