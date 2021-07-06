July 3, 1943-July 1, 2021

FORT ATKINSON-Steve Sindelar, age 77 of Fort Atkinson, IA passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Ossian Senior Hospice.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Calmar Lutheran Church, 200 East Street in Calmar with Rev. Daryl Thompson presiding. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

Visitation will be from 3:00—8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Chekal Chapel, 201 Main Street in Fort Atkinson and also after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday morning. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He is survived by his wife: Lorraine. Children: Scott (Mary) Sindelar, Fort Atkinson, IA; Lynn Sindelar, Fort Atkinson, IA and Lori (Barry) Eberhard, Waterloo, IA. Grandchildren: Brandon and Ben Eberhard both of Waterloo, IA. Step grandchildren: Lynn (Shane) Matt, TX; Brian (Toni) Vrieze, Cresco, IA; Cory (Tracy) Vrieze, Minot, ND. Nine step great-grandchildren; Four Step great great-grandchildren. Sisters and brothers-in-law: Ellen (Bob) Helming, Sioux Falls, SD; Arlene (Leon) Soppe, West Union, IA; Bill Koch, Appleton, WI and Lavonne Koch, West Union, IA.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents: Stanley and Myrna (Pieplow) Sindelar. Father and mother-in-law: Fred and Mildred (Weatherbee) Koch. Brother-in-law: Jim Koch. Sister-in-law: Cheryl Koch. Step great granddaughter: Ashleigh Matt.