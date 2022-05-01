Steve Merle Morelock

Steve is survived by his sisters Maxine Hayungs of Holland, IA; Jackie Burt of Fort Smith, AR; Mona (Clarence) Salyer of Cape Coral, FL; Debbie (Bruce) Bloomquist and Tammy (Kevin) Butikofer of Waterloo, IA. Steve also has many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, Gary and his sister, Judy. Steve grew up in Waterloo, IA with his family that loved and protected him. He attended River Hills. He graduated from there and then attended Adults Incorporated and EPI. He worked there and planned to retire in New York with a pig roast. After Merle and Luella passed away, Steve's sister, Judy and her husband, Larry Wilcox, took Steve into their loving home in Albuquerque. They lovingly referred to themselves as the Smurfs-Papa Smurf, Momma Smurf and Steve was Hillbilly Smurf. Steve loved toys. Especially toys that made noise. He loved watching The Jerry Lewis Telethon every year. He loved watching TV, especially cartoons. He loved bowling. He loved his pets and those included his pet chickens and rabbits. Steve enjoyed good food, especially barbecue chicken and ribs and raisin pie. Coffee was his favorite beverage, well, unless he could have a beer or wine. Steve's voice was amazing and he loved music and singing. Steve really enjoyed April Fool's Day and pulling a joke or trick on mom. Steve loved the Lord. He was baptized at Westminster Presbyterian and later completed adult confirmation at Concordia Lutheran Church, both in Waterloo. He knew his eternal home was Heaven. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to River Hills, EPI or Northstar Community Services.