{{featured_button_text}}
Steve A. Mager

Steve Mager

(1945-2019)

WATERLOO — Steve A. Mager, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 19, at ManorCare Health Services due to Type B Lymphoma brain cancer.

He was born Nov. 1, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Russell and Marie Rigdon Mager.

He graduated in 1963 from Waterloo East High School. Steve was a freelance artist. He was the founder and director of 220 East Street in Waterloo, which was a music, art and event center.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: a brother, Brent (Karen Carey) Mager of Oelwein; two sisters, Becky (Jim) Dalluge of Waterloo and Anne Schoonover of Cedar Rapids; several nieces and nephews; and a family of local and Facebook friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Brian R. Mager.

Family-directed memorial services: 4 to 6 p.m. June 29 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo. As per Steve’s wishes, he was cremated.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Steve A. Mager
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments