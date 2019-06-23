(1945-2019)
WATERLOO — Steve A. Mager, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 19, at ManorCare Health Services due to Type B Lymphoma brain cancer.
He was born Nov. 1, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Russell and Marie Rigdon Mager.
He graduated in 1963 from Waterloo East High School. Steve was a freelance artist. He was the founder and director of 220 East Street in Waterloo, which was a music, art and event center.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a brother, Brent (Karen Carey) Mager of Oelwein; two sisters, Becky (Jim) Dalluge of Waterloo and Anne Schoonover of Cedar Rapids; several nieces and nephews; and a family of local and Facebook friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Brian R. Mager.
Family-directed memorial services: 4 to 6 p.m. June 29 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo. As per Steve’s wishes, he was cremated.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.