Stephen Walter Keve

February 7, 1950-April 20, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Stephen Walter Keve, 73, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. Stephen was born February 7, 1950 in Galesburg, IL to the late William A. and Shirley J. (Dyer) Keve. He received his GED from Hawkeye and later graduated from UNI in 1989 with a degree in Power & Energy Technology. Stephen honorably served in the US Air Force. Stephen married Sandra Davis in 1967, they later divorced. He married Anita Ellis on September 24, 1977 in Waterloo. Stephen worked for John Deere as a Product Development Technician for 35 years retiring in 2012. He was a member of Martin Lodge #624 and AMVETS Post #49. Stephen also served as a lay pastor for Clarksville Unity Presbyterian Church.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Anita; children, Shawn (Shelly) Keve of Cedar Falls, John (Sara Shaw-Keve) Keve of Cedar Falls, Jason (Adriann) Keve of Jacksonville, FL; step-daughter, Dawn (Erik) Harris of Lake Worth, FL; 4 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3rd at the funeral home; resuming on Thursday at 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors rendered by AMVETS Post #49 and personnel from the US Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.