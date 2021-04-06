December 6, 1939—April 3, 2021
WATERLOO—Stephen Thorpe, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home in rural Denver. He was born December 6, 1939, in Des Moines, the son of Philip and Ruth (Mote) Thorpe. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958, attended Grinnell College, Iowa State University, and graduated from Upper Iowa University. He was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard for 14 years.
Steve married Kathryn Denny on September 6, 1963, in Des Moines; they later divorced. Three children were born to this union, Lynn Fiorendino, Minneapolis, Laura (Joel) Meyers, Cedar Falls, and Steve, Kailua, HI. In 1995, Steve married Liz Juhl, who had four children.
Steve began his professional career during college as an intern with Northwestern Mutual Insurance. He retired after 56 years with this company in September 2020.
He was a member of First Congregational Church and served as Moderator, Deacon and was a member of several Boards and Committees.
Community service was a lifelong passion for Steve. He was involved with many organizations including being a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader for children’s troops. He also served with Junior Achievement, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, MercyOne Foundation, Gateway International, Waterloo Community School District School Board, Waterloo Downtown Rotary Club, Rotary International District Governor, Shriners International, and Hope and Relief International Foundation, among others. For the past 20 years, Steve and Liz have traveled to Nicaragua delivering necessities to the extremely impoverished areas near Chinandega.
Survivors include his wife, Liz; his three children; Liz’s four children, Theresa Juhl, Iowa City, Daniel (Christine) Juhl, Snohomish, WA, Christine (Aaron) Ferrie and Sarah Juhl, both of Waterloo; sixteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; and nephews, Matt and Mark Dolliver and their wives and children.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters and their husbands, Pat and Mac Dolliver and Sandy and Sonny Layton.
Visitation is 3:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa Operation Warm or Nicaragua Project, Waterloo Schools Foundation, Cedar Valley Hospice, or a charity of donor’s choice.
