December 6, 1939—April 3, 2021

WATERLOO—Stephen Thorpe, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home in rural Denver. He was born December 6, 1939, in Des Moines, the son of Philip and Ruth (Mote) Thorpe. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958, attended Grinnell College, Iowa State University, and graduated from Upper Iowa University. He was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard for 14 years.

Steve married Kathryn Denny on September 6, 1963, in Des Moines; they later divorced. Three children were born to this union, Lynn Fiorendino, Minneapolis, Laura (Joel) Meyers, Cedar Falls, and Steve, Kailua, HI. In 1995, Steve married Liz Juhl, who had four children.

Steve began his professional career during college as an intern with Northwestern Mutual Insurance. He retired after 56 years with this company in September 2020.

He was a member of First Congregational Church and served as Moderator, Deacon and was a member of several Boards and Committees.