Stephen ‘Steve' Koupal

(1963-2020)
WAVERLY — Stephen “Steve” Craig Koupal, 57, of Waverly, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 31, at home after a 6 ½-year battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 28, 1963, in Grundy Center, son of Sylvan and Wanda (Cornett) Koupal. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1981. He married Karen Theilen on Aug. 1, 1987. The family lived in Cedar Falls until moving to Waverly on Dec. 29, 2004. Steve was employed with College Square Mall for 22 years where he worked in facility maintenance. In 2006 he began working for Kaplan University until illness forced his retirement in September 2014.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Jessica Koupal of Denver; his mother of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. The rosary service will begin at 3:30 p.m. and a visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Scripture service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Memorials: to the family or the American Cancer Society.
Steve loved sports and cheered on the Lakers, Dodgers and Dolphins. He was a master when it came to detailing cars. He was also a collector of die cast cars, sports memorabilia and other special items. He enjoyed watching the Price is Right and knew his music trivia.
