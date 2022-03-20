Stephen “Steve” Corsair Milne

September 17, 1946-March 8, 2022

Dr. Stephen “Steve” Corsair Milne, 75, passed away March 8, 2022 at his winter home in Inverness, Florida following a 30 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Steve was born on September 17, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa to William & Mildred Milne. He had a spark for adventure, and a little mischief too, and a love for nature that began at a young age. He enjoyed hours with the neighborhood boys, early morning rounds of golf and long hot days playing Little League.

Steve began his life in a military family, frequently recounting the various adventures of his family’s early movement and developing an appreciation for an ever changing view. He attended Des Moines public schools, the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri and graduated from North High School in Des Moines. He obtained his Bachelors Degree in Biology and Teaching Certificate from the University of Iowa and then earned his Masters Degree in Biology from The University of Northern Iowa. Steve especially enjoyed his coursework at Lakeside Labs in Okoboji during this time. He went on to serve Peet Junior High and Cedar Falls High School as a Science Teacher. There, he met lifelong friends and was able to share his love of nature with students through Summer Enrichment Programs in the Boundary Waters and Grand Canyon. Steve returned to The University of Iowa once more to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1980.

It was during his time in Cedar Falls that Steve met the love of his life, Kimberly “Kim” Sue Milne (Drum). They were married in 1974; beginning a love story spanning almost 50 years. Their daughter Kate was born in 1979 and their son Ben in 1982.

Steve established his private dental practice in Cedar Falls in 1980 and also treated patients at a satellite practice in Denver for several years. He loved being a dentist and found great purpose and joy in helping others. Steve had an especially tender place in his heart for children and adults with special needs and spent a great deal of time caring for patients at Harmony House in Waterloo and treating cases in the operating room at Sartori Hospital. He also taught in the Dental Hygiene program at Hawkeye Community College. In addition to his love and commitment to dentistry, Steve also stayed active with backpacking and rafting trips to the Big Horn Mountains and Grand Canyon, canoe trips to the Boundary Waters, fishing trips to Canada and many days spent duck and pheasant hunting. Oh, and we can’t forget the golf!

Steve retired from dentistry in 1993 following a diagnosis with early onset Parkinson’s disease. Many people may have stopped there, but not Steve. He went on to dream and build real estate developments, Beaver Hills Estates and Beaver Meadows Estates, on the Milne family farm. We have many fond memories of cutting down trees, driving tractors and watching him build a neighborhood and community where one hadn’t existed before. He was also an early and integral leader in the development of the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. This was one of his proudest achievements and brought him great joy.

Steve was an avid golfer and spent a great deal of time on courses around Des Moines, at Pheasant Ridge and Beaver Hills in Cedar Falls and any other course he could get to. He continued to love the game long after his body no longer allowed him to play it. Steve was also a master fisherman and caught more fish in his lifetime than any other living soul we know. He was a regular at the trout streams of Northeast Iowa, Clear Lake, and even the pond he dug on his farm.

Steve also found great joy in his family. His wife Kim, who has been a steadfast presence in his life for half a century, was the love of his life and his rock. The two of them shared the heavy burden of chronic illness and disability, but also countless joyful adventures and an insatiable drive for new experiences and new places. We have a running family joke of how many places Steve & Kim have lived, but we lose count well into the double digits! Steve was so proud of their daughter Kate, also a dentist and an educator, and their son Ben, a serial entrepreneur. He found great joy in visiting his grandchildren and always kept them on their toes!

Steve was a pillar of strength and an inspiration to many. He handled a cruel and debilitating disease with such grace and we are so proud of him. This page isn’t big enough to describe all of his accomplishments, contributions, and love. We don’t know how to fit the man on a page. There is so much more to say…

Steve joins his father William L. Milne Sr., his mother Mildred L. Betts, and his brother William L Milne Jr. in death. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly S. Milne of Guthrie Center, IA, his daughter Kate Pettyjohn (Rob) and their daughter Annabelle of Greenwood Village, CO, his son Ben Milne (Jami) and their children Margaux, Harper and Finn of Des Moines, IA, his sister Laura Virden (Rick) of Grimes, IA and many nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cedar Valley Soccer Club and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.