Stephen M. Spears

(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS —- Stephen Michael Spears, 76, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Friday, July 26.
He was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Elwyn and Ramona (Frisbie) Spears. Steve graduated with the West High School in 1960 before serving his country in the U.S. Army. On July 16, 1976, he married Marlys Tangen at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Steve worked for John Deere, retiring on Sept. 30, 2001.
Survivors: a son, Jeff Spears of St. Louis Park, Minn.; a daughter, Cindy (Rick) Barrett of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Amber Barrett, Ben Barrett, and Marley Spears; two great-grandchildren, Barrett and Rhys; a brother, Gene (Darlene) Spears of Waterloo; and two sisters, Beverly and Barbara Spears, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Marlys; and a brother, Gary.
Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls, with a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a private family burial at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a different time.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family for designation to veteran causes.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Steve loved all types of racing: motorcycles, motorcross, NASCAR and drag racing his 1960 Bonneville at the Cedar FallsIETA Raceway. He was also a long-term member of the Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club. Steve especially loved riding his motorcycle through the mountains of Colorado.
