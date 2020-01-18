Stephen L. “Steve” Drilling
Stephen L. "Steve" Drilling

Stephen Drilling

Stephen L. “Steve” Drilling

(1960-2020)

WATERLOO — Stephen L. “Steve” Drilling, 59, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Jan. 16.

He was born July 15, 1960, in Waterloo the son of Gerald and Joanne Maxfield Drilling. He married Jana Havelin on Sept. 12, 1997, in Waterloo; they were later divorced.

Steve attended Hawkeye Community College, receiving his degree in electronic engineering. He was a self-employed computer repair/programmer and had worked for Computer Reboot in Waterloo. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survived by: his significant other, Barb Haas of Waterloo; three daughters, Stesha Drilling, Darlene Horstman and Amanda Gilall of Cedar Falls; two sons, Kyle Drilling of Waterloo and Jacob (Marina) Higuera-Drilling of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Kayla Rohovit, Leiana Gil, Felix Mira and Aika Higuera-Drilling; one brother, Marty (Marie) Drilling of Waterloo; six sisters, Jody Maxfield of Des Moines, Gina (George) Wagner of Norwalk, Peggy Drilling of Jesup, Maureen (Andy) Apel of Gilbertville, Rose Ivy of Evansdale and Mary Terry of Independence; Lilly Neessan; and many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: his parents; one grandson, Atreus Bowman in infancy; one nephew, Eric Drilling in infancy; one sister, Christine Lacey and one brother, Ken Drilling.

Celebration of Life gathering: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with 4 p.m. military rites conducted by Waterloo AMVETS Post No. 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post No. 31 and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneral service.com.

Steve enjoyed music, movies (especially Star Trek), computers, reading, writing and building models. He wrote and published the book Dimensions.

