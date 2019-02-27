Try 1 month for 99¢
Stephen J. Nicholson

Stephen Nicholson

(1950-2019)

DENVER — Stephen John Nicholson, 68, of Denver, died Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born April 5, 1950, in Cedar Falls, son of John and Marita (Reiff) Nicholson. He married Paula (Hutchinson) Brooks on May 22, 1999, in Denver. He previously was married to Pamela White and Kathryn Deeds.

He was an independent distributor for Little Debbie for 28 years, retiring in 2015.

Survived by: his wife, Paula; a son, Tim (Missy) Nicholson of Waterloo; two daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Randall of Osage Beach, Mo., and Tracie (Brian Pesek) Nicholson of Nixa, Mo.; a stepson, Ryan Brooks of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Dena Brooks and Sara Brooks, both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Tammy) Nicholson of Cedar Falls; a sister, Charita Nicholson of Waterloo; and a sister-in-law, Esther Nicholson of Arizona.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Connie Busse; and a brother, David Nicholson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stephen J. Nicholson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments