(1953-2020)

Stephen H. Panther, 66, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born July 10, 1953, in Fort Madison, son of Harold and Ruth (Ahlen) Panther. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. Stephen married Meri Krisan Christensen June 7, 1980, in Waterloo. Stephen worked at Cedar Falls Utilities for 32 years, retiring in 2010.

Survivors: his wife, Krisan; 4 daughters, Amanda (Lane) Sonnenberg of Miller Creek, IN; Stephenie (Nick) Bellwood of Traer; Rachelle (Nick) Brooks of Waterloo; Carrie (Brandon) Harp of La Porte; a son, Michael Panther of Cedar Falls; and 7 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

