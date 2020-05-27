Stephen H. Panther, 66, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born July 10, 1953, in Fort Madison, son of Harold and Ruth (Ahlen) Panther. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. Stephen married Meri Krisan Christensen June 7, 1980, in Waterloo. Stephen worked at Cedar Falls Utilities for 32 years, retiring in 2010.