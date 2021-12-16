October 10, 1949-December 12, 2021

DENVER-Stephen Douglas Boyken, 72, of the Denver Sunset Home died Sunday, December 12 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born Oct. 10, 1949 in Waterloo, son of Merlyn V. and Betty A. Phelps Boyken.

Steve was a barber until he was hired at John Deere. He enjoyed working there until he retired.

Steve was very loving and generous to his family, helping whenever he could. He was very proud of his 7 sisters and all of their talents and accomplishments. He enjoyed country music and went to many concerts at Big Country. He liked doing puzzles and bowling. One of his favorite things was to talk, watch and listen to sports. He sponsored a baseball team when he was younger. His favorite teams were Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include his mother of Cedar Falls; six sisters, Barbara (Gary) Tomlinson of Waterloo, Cynthia “Cindy” (Jim) Hughes of Waterloo, Donna (Jay) Ableidinger of Punta Gorda, Florida, Linda Boyken of Coralville, Debra (John) Dalluge of Waterloo and Jennifer (Scott) Holman of Waterloo; 8 nephews and nieces, Christine Holman, Anthony Holman, Joshua (Janelle) Miller, Geoffrey Miller, Sarah Miller, Evan Dalluge, Owen Dalluge and Emily Dalluge.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Boyken.

Services will be 10:30 Friday, December 17 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be for an hour before services at the church on Friday. Face coverings are required for anyone attending the visitation or the funeral service.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com