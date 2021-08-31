March 18, 1978-August 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Stephen Craig Mortimer, age 43 of Waterloo, died Saturday August 28, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital. Steve was born March 18, 1978, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Craig and Julie (Butler) Mortimer. Steve was a graduate of Cedar Falls High school in 1997. Steve worked at Texas Roadhouse as a busser and service assistant.

Steve is survived by his parents Craig and Julie Mortimer of Waterloo; His children; Emma Mortimer, Samantha and Stephanie King, Isaiah Jones and Katelyn Mortimer; and a sister Michelle (Craig) Ladwig of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Marilyn Butler, and his paternal grandparents, Verrille and Virginia Mortimer.

His funeral service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service, in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com