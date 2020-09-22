(1954-2020)
Stephen Cochran, a retired Fireman and Paramedic and resident of Waterloo, IA, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 66 from his battle with cancer. Stephen is survived by his parents Robert and Donna Cochran, his brother David Cochran. his wife, Jody (Cox) Cochran and his daughters, Jennifer (Colin) Carolus, Nicole Cochran, Kimberly Boswell and Stephanie Santee. He is also survived by his grandchildren Austin Carolus, Ryan Carolus, Justus Aldrich, Morgan Aldrich, Makenzie Santee and Addisen Santee. He is predeceased by his daughter, Heather Aldrich. Flowers and condolences may be offered at 437 Crestridge Drive, Waterloo, IA 50702.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.