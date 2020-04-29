Stephen C. “Bergy” Bergeson

(1947-2020)
OELWEIN -- Stephen Craig “Bergy” Bergeson, 72, of Oelwein, Tuesday, April 28, at home.
He was born Aug. 30, 1947, at St. Joseph, Mo., son of Delbert Lee and Betty Jane (Dew) Bergeson. He graduated from West High School in Waterloo and then attended UNI. Stephen served in the U.S. Army at the Walter Reed Hospital during the Vietnam War. On Feb. 22, 1992, he married Christine Nus at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
For several years, he operated the Paddock Lounge in Oelwein. Steve was a mail carrier for the Waterloo Post Office until his retirement. He was a member of the Ross Reid American Legion Post No. 9 of Oelwein.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Jody Cheney of Eldora, Tod Cheney of Beaverton, Ore., and Ryan (Cole) Scholl of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Matt and Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Marty Sorg of Independence; a brother, Ron (Bambi) Bergeson of Belton, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; parents-in-law, Melvin Nus, Imogene Pirillo and Michael Pirillo; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Woods and Randy Sorg.
Services: Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends can reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Steve enjoyed reading, watching the Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes and playing softball.
