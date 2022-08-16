May 11, 1939–August 12, 2022

WATERLOO–Stephen Blaine Sage, 83 died Friday, August 12, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

He was born to Evan V. Sage and Laverne O. Sage on May 11, 1939 in Waterloo.

Steve graduated from East High School, Waterloo in 1957. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College, Mt. Pleasant, and graduated in 1961 with a B.A. He married Phyllis Ann Sheldon on April 9, 1960 in Rockford, Illinois. The couple returned to Mt. Pleasant for several years and then back to Waterloo, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Phyl, siblings David Sage (Diane) of Waverly, and Helen Woodyard, Waterloo; four sons, Tom (Kathy), Mike (Lori), Chris, and Mark (Lisa). He has six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Diane Sage, his father, Evan V. Sage, and his mother, Laverne O. Sage.

Steve farmed the family farm established in 1866. With the help of his family he ran a dairy and raised Angus cows. Steve, while farming, also worked at Gene Enderlein Clothing for many years and then worked at Palace Clothiers up until two years ago.

Steve was cremated. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Bennington #4 Schoolhouse, 2025 E. Bennington Road, Waterloo, Iowa 50703, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 2003 E. Mt. Vernon Rd., Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00pm with refreshments following the service. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Bennington Schoolhouse #4 or to the family.