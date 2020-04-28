Stephen A. McCumber

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1947-2020)

NASHUA -- Stephen Arnold McCumber, 72, of Nashua, died Sunday, April 26, at home.

He was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Waverly, son of Arnold and Inez (Renn) McCumber. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966. Following his education, he worked at Mike Pruisner car dealership and then for John Deere in Waterloo for more than 30 years before retiring in 2008. He married Gail Benschoter at the farm, and the couple would later divorce.

Survivors: a son, Troy (Kelly) McCumber of Ionia; two grandchildren, Emeri and Lennon; his mother of Waverly; and three brothers, Jerry (Pat) McCumber of Waverly, Daniel (Deb) McCumber of Waverly, and Joe (Arlene) McCumber of Nashua.

Preceded in death by: his father, Arnold McCumber

Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not have a public service at this time. Private visitation and funeral will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family; send to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Stephen McCumber Service, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677.