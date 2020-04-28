Stephen A. McCumber

(1947-2020)
NASHUA -- Stephen Arnold McCumber, 72, of Nashua, died Sunday, April 26, at home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Waverly, son of Arnold and Inez (Renn) McCumber. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966. Following his education, he worked at Mike Pruisner car dealership and then for John Deere in Waterloo for more than 30 years before retiring in 2008. He married Gail Benschoter at the farm, and the couple would later divorce.
Survivors: a son, Troy (Kelly) McCumber of Ionia; two grandchildren, Emeri and Lennon; his mother of Waverly; and three brothers, Jerry (Pat) McCumber of Waverly, Daniel (Deb) McCumber of Waverly, and Joe (Arlene) McCumber of Nashua.
Preceded in death by: his father, Arnold McCumber
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not have a public service at this time. Private visitation and funeral will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials: to the family; send to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Stephen McCumber Service, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting and gambling. His greatest joy was riding his lawn tractor around the farm. Steve was a selfless person and never wanted to trouble anyone.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.