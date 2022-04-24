October 5, 1977-April 17, 2022

CHICAGO-Stephanie Sue Mandrell, 44, of Chicago, Illinois, died Sunday, April 17, at home.

She was born October 5, 1977, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Perry and Susan Simbric Steinmeyer. She was married to Travis Mandrell on June 9, 2007, in Chicago.

Stephanie was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She had a zest for life, living each day with purpose while showing so much love to everyone around her.

After growing up in Iowa, Stephanie moved to Arizona, where she worked as a teacher and met Travis. Not long after, they moved to Chicago and got married. She worked as a real estate agent for several years before giving birth to her first child, Jackson. Four years later, she gave birth to Ruby, and their family of four became complete. Stephanie’s first love was her family, but a close second was fashion. Her love of fashion, interior design, and use of space and light eventually led her to co-found Style & Edit.

Stephanie had a great love of music and dance. From her days in an African dance troupe to countless hours spent dancing with friends, singing karaoke, and sharing the piano bench with Travis, music was an ever-present heartbeat in her life.

After her kids started school, Stephanie volunteered in many capacities to help Ravenswood Elementary School meet its fullest potential. She served on the Friends of Ravenswood School (FORS) board for four years and helped to organize many school events, including the school’s primary fundraiser. She was a pillar of the school community.

Stephanie is survived by her husband, Travis of Chicago; her children, Jackson and Ruby Mandrell of Chicago; her mother, Susan Steinmeyer of Waterloo; her brothers, Adam Steinmeyer of Waterloo and Jordan Steinmeyer of Waterloo; her paternal grandparents, Marvin and Joyce Steinmeyer of Grundy Center.

She is preceded in death by her father, Perry Steinmeyer, and her maternal grandparents, Bob and Ruby Simbric.

There will be a private visitation and burial. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FORS, the not-for-profit fundraising organization for Ravenswood Elementary School.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.