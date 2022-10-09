Stephanie Ann (Stephens) Henze
January 22, 1971
Stephanie Ann (Stephens) Henze was born to Carolyn Stephens on January 22nd, 1971. She cared most about her family, especially her daughters and her grandson. She loved having dance parties with Ridley, they were the highlight of her week. She was also very close with her grandparents and her mother; she enjoyed sharing stories about her memories growing up with them.
Stephanie was a lover of all animals; she enjoyed spending time with family pets over the years and feeding the neighborhood chipmunks. She was creative to her soul; she could turn anything into a beautiful and unique piece of art. She was deeply genuine and thoughtful; she would make friends with anyone she met. Her passion was being a caretaker; she had a heart for giving and protecting others.
Stephanie was survived by her daughters Miranda and Maresa Henze; her grandson Ridley Henze; her siblings Kim Spier, Kent Spier, Wendy Mobley, Mike Spier, and Melissa (Missy) Stephens. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. Stephanie will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.
Her family will be holding a Celebration of Life at the Shell Rock Fire Station Community Room (513 N Cherry Street) on Sunday, October 23rd, from 11am-3pm.
