Stephanie A. Boehmer

CEDAR FALLS -- Stephanie Ann Boehmer, 62, of Cedar Falls, died March 18 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born July 17, 1957, in Charles City, daughter of Milton and Betty (Sweet) Boehmer. She graduated from New Hampton High School. Stephanie was a certified nurse's assistant and later became a certified medical assistant. She worked at Heritage Residence and Black Hawk County Care Facility until her health declined.
Survivors: her siblings, Debbie Boehmer of Newton, Miles Boehmer of Mason City, and Dawn (Jeff) Prellwitz of Newton; a best friend, Julie Culbertson of Waterloo; a nephew, Jamie Prellwitz of Cedar Falls; nieces, Kari Garman of Louisiana, Melyssa (Joe) Liebhart of Newton, and Elizabeth Boehmer of Newton; and great-nieces, -nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a nephew, Devlin.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Stephanie's wishes, she will be laid to rest near her parents at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Alta Vista.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
Stephanie enjoyed attending and volunteering at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, and her cat, Kali Jo. Stephanie loved playing cards and Bingo. She will be remembered for being kind and lending a helping hand to those in need.
