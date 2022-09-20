September 14, 1931-August 27, 2022

Stephan “Steve” Galanits, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 27th in Castle Rock, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a brief service at 4:30 PM, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Steve (Istvan) Galanits was born on Sept 14, 1931, in Hugyag, Hungary, to his parents Béla and Rozàlia (Györi) Galanits. Growing up, Steve was a math whiz, and was one of a select few to attend a university, where he received a master’s degree equivalent in accounting. He taught himself English, and arrived in the United States in 1959, where he was sponsored and able to continue his stay.

Steve married Shirley Peterson in Duluth, Minnesota on December 29, 1962. The couple moved to Cedar Rapids, then Minneapolis, before settling in Waterloo.

Steve was a manager of a shoe store in Duluth. He was later hired at Sears where he was the manager in the shoe department, a salesman in both the tool department and in the Suburban shop. He retired from Sears after 29 years. He went on to work at the Black Hawk County Courthouse as a court attendant where he retired a second time after 7 years. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; his parents; his brothers Béla and Sàndor and their wives; his brother-in-law Richard Peterson. He is survived by his 4 sons John, Richard, David (Terri), and James (Michelle) Galanits; 6 grandchildren Logan, Whitney, Nicole, Kayla, Jonah, and McKenna; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces; his sister-in-law, Joanne Peterson.