Stella M. Collins

JESUP — Stella Mae Collins, 99, of Jesup, died Sunday, Aug. 5, at Mercy Living Plus in Oelwein.

She was born July 1, 1919, in Independence, daughter of Walter A. Ulm and Genevieve E. Taylor Ulm. On Oct. 21, 1938, she married Warren R. Collins in Maquoketa. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2012.

She graduated from Independence High School in 1936. Stella was a bookkeeper and store clerk in Independence and then an auction clerk and cashier. She was also past president of the Iowa Auctioneers Auxiliary Association and a charter member of the National Auctioneers Auxiliary Association, where she held offices for several years. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.

Survived by: three sons, Roger (Sheila) Collins of Jesup, Virgil (Mitzi) Collins of Independence and Clark (Maggie) Collins of Guttenberg; a daughter, Connie (Lester) Ott of Jesup; a daughter-in-law, Kay (Zuck) Collins of Eaton, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine Nelson of St. Joseph, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a son, Ivan Collins; a brother, Walter Ulm Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Louis Nelson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 7, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Lutheran Church in Jesup or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

“In her younger years, Stella enjoyed dancing and golfing. Later in life she liked to read and play slots at the casino. We will miss her quick wit and kind and generous spirit.”

