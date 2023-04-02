February 2, 1967-March 27, 2023

WATERLOO-Steffanie Arlene Bruce, 56, of Waterloo, died Monday March 27, at home.

She was born on February 2, 1967 in Iowa City, the daughter of Eugene and Darlene Bruce Tate, her biological father, Milton Thomas, preceded her death.

Steffanie was a licensed cosmetologist in the area and most recently employed at Hy Vee on Logan Ave.

Survivors include: her parents, Eugene and Darlene Tate of Waterloo; her siblings, Genitra Tate of Cedar Hills, TX, Carmen Tate of Milwaukee, WI, Antonio Bruce of Waterloo, Dwayne (Janice) Campbell of Love Park, IL, Chiyana (Kevin) Reeves of Atlanta, GA, Chava (Derek) Fox, Larry (Anisha) Thomas, and Milton (Kristina) Thomas Jr. all of Denver, CO; her God Son, Ramir Evans of Waterloo; her God Daughter, Kiri Holmes of Arlington, TX; special uncles, Bae Bruce and Rev. Richard Watkins; and Aunt Rose Perkins.

Preceded in death by: her father, Milton Thomas; and maternal grandparents, John Sr. and Earlist Bruce.

Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow Street, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery both in Waterloo. Public visitation from 11:00 am until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 3728 Joan Dr. Waterloo, IA. 50702.