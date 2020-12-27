July 14, 1960-December 14, 2020

Steffania Agnes Potter, 60 of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 14 at her home of natural causes.

She was born July 14, 1960 in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter, of Claude and Mary Jane Woods Young. She married Stephen Pichone in Las Vegas and later divorced. She then married Daniel Potter in Waterloo.

Steffania received her associate’s degree and was a mental health tech in Arizona before becoming disabled.

Survived by: her husband, Daniel Potter of Waterloo; three daughters, Rashina Young of Hudson, Wisc., Cherie (Mike Voshell) Pichone of Waterloo and Nicole (Graham Reiblich) Pichone of Red Rock, Ariz.; a son, James Valentine of Wichita, Kansas; 7 grandchildren, Dallis, Century, Mariah, Elyse, Lily, Maxx, Olyver; four sisters, Mary Ann Young of Waterloo and Kelly Lewis of new Carlisle, Ohio, Patricia Speer of Waterloo and Julie (Noel) Deitz of Dunkerton; three brothers, James Speer of Concord, Ga., John (Anne) Speer of Swisher, and Rodney Young of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Mary Jane Young and Claude Young; and her father, Ed Speer; 2 sons, Stephen Pichone and Grantley Young; a niece, Elise Owens; a nephew, Jeremiah Young; a brother, Jeffery Young.