May 28, 1942-April 14, 2020

DENVER-Stanton N. Fox, 77, of Sumner and formerly of Denver, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Larry Feldt officiating. Inurnment with military rites will be at 1:30 PM on Saturday at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede the service on Saturday starting at 10:00 AM.

Stanton Neil, son of Neil and Esther (Specht) Fox, was born May 28, 1942, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was baptized June 21, 1942, by Rev. Nagler at home, and confirmed March 25, 1956, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner by Rev. Nagler. Stanton received his education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1960. During high school, he was actively involved in FFA. Following high school, he farmed for a while in the Sumner area. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 8, 1961, was stationed at Olathe Air Force Station, before being honorably discharged on September 9, 1964. He was married to Elaine Hildebrandt and Sue Sowers, prior to his marriage to Stephanie Toland.