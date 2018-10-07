DIKE — Stanley Ralph Van Hauen, 87, of Dike, died Friday, Oct. 5, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born on May 27, 1931, in Cedar Falls, son of Floyd and Emily (Bannor) North. Stan later became a Van Hauen when his mother remarried during his childhood. He married Marlys Struck on Aug. 9, 1958. They divorced in 1985.
Stan attended school in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Puerto Rico. He returned from the war to start teaching social studies at Dike High School. He earned a master’s degree from the State College of Iowa and taught in the Dike School District for more than 38 years.
He held many memberships and was a part of many committees, including being on the Dike City Council for over 40 years and was involved in the Democratic Party.
Survived by: his children, David (Gale) Van Hauen of North Liberty and Ellen (Dan Hesse) Rued of Elko, Minn.; grandchildren Matt, Josh, Justin, Chelsey, Erin, Lindsey and Colton; great-grandchildren Jackson, Naomi, Jarek and Rhett; a sister, Ruth Jensen of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a brother, Clark (Patty) Van Hauen of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Ann.
Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Engelkes-Abels Dike Chapel in Dike, followed by an inurnment service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Elmwood Cemetery, Dike, with military honors performed by the Dike American Legion.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a local cause at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Stan was very involved in the Dike community and was passionate not only in influencing the minds of students, but trying to better the community for all its residents. He especially enjoyed when students engaged him in the classroom. He enjoyed folk music and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
