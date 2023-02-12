November 6, 1933-February 7, 2023

WATERLOO-Stanley L. Lauterbach, 89, of Waterloo, IA, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born November 6, 1933, in Wellsburg, son of Ben and Allene Pruisner Lauterbach. Stan graduated from Wellsburg High School. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Stan married Winona Mae Van Deest May 25, 1956 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center; she died April 12, 2021.

Stan worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years as a mail sorter and later was in charge of the postal vehicles prior to his retirement in May 1994.

He was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church Waterloo. Stan served as president of the local Cerebral Palsy Association and served at the state level where he organized many telethons. He also volunteered with Red Cross Disaster Team with Winona.

Stan is survived by his two daughters, Connie (David) Trimble of Loveland, CO, and Sheryl Pickett of Rockwell City; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and brother, Dennis Lauterbach of Dike.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Winona; great granddaughter, Katarina Mathes; infant brother, Eldon; and brother, Leland Lauterbach.

Family Directed Memorial Services will take place at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Unity Presbyterian Church 1149 Hammond Ave, Waterloo. Military Rites to be provided by American Legion Waterloo Becker-Chapman Post #138, Sullivan Brothers Waterloo VFW Post #1623 and Iowa National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be for one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.