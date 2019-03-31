{{featured_button_text}}
Stanley Lee Atkinson

Stanley Atkinson

Stanley Lee Atkinson, 79, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Monday, March, 25, 2019 at Goshen Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3-5:30 pm at Grace Reformed Church: 520 Maxwell Street, Waterloo, IA 50701. Officiating: Pastor Dave Van Netten.

Stanley was born March 7, 1940, the son of Earle and Maxine (Hand) Atkinson, in Waterloo, Iowa. He was married to Jeanne Marie Eggleston on July 10, 1960 in Waterloo. Stanley worked as a milk man before working as a sales manager for Swiss Valley Farms where he retired in 2000.

Stanley was a long-time area coach for gymnastics in Waterloo from 1971 to 1992. Among the many gymnasts that he coached, two of which were Rick and Lori. For his services to the sport, he is being inducted into the USA Gymnastics Federation Region 4 Hall of Fame on April 6, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Stanley and Jeanne enjoyed working the concession services in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on several occasions, where they made many friendships with the coaches. Together they would travel all over the country and take cruises with their family.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Atkinson; three children, Randy (Kathy) Atkinson, Rick (Cindy) Atkinson, Lori (Jim) Pickard; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Vic), Chase, David (Christina), Nicole (Ricky), Spencer (Chelsea), A.J. (Becky), Troy, Travis (Eva); two great grandchildren, Brendan and Ethan; sister, Sheryl (William) Stoll; niece, Marisa; and brother-in-law, Craig (Joanne) Eggleston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Frances Daniels.

Stanley’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate, tender, and outstanding care Stan received from Hospice of Goshen, the Goshen Hospital Staff, and also for the loving presence of God thru Pastor John Hickey and the Faith Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Stanley.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stanley L. Atkinson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments