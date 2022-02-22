August 14, 1953-February 16, 2022

DECORAH-Stanley Joseph McKernan, age 68 of Decorah, IA died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at a Pensacola, Florida hospital. He passed peacefully after a life well-lived, surrounded by family following a brief and unexpected illness.

A celebration of life for the unique, one of a kind, “Stan the Man” will be held on Friday, May 6 at Silvercrest Golf & Country Club, with a memorial golf tournament the following day. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Stan McKernan Memorial Golf Scholarship, 1758 Peppy Place Rd, Decorah, IA 52101

The family extends their sincere gratitude for all those who have expressed their sympathy and thoughtfulness—that kindness is truly appreciated and will be remembered fondly by all of Stan’s loved ones.

Stan was born August 14, 1953 in Decorah to Richard and Ruth McKernan. He graduated from Decorah High School in 1972 and married his best friend and the love of his life, Jane (Smith) McKernan on December 2, 1972. Stan and Jane raised a beautiful family in Waterloo, IA, where Stan was employed by John Deere, and worked as a machinist for 35 years, before retiring in 2008.

Stan was a kind, compassionate man and always made his family a top priority. Willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed him, he had created a variety of great friends and relationships that mattered through his assorted walks of life.

In his younger adult years, Stan was an avid slow-pitch softball player and a prolific bowler, before ceding his recreational time to immerse himself in supporting the sport activities of his children, Heather and Ryan, and later his grandchildren. Amongst his many hobbies Stan also enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, fishing, and brew-pub hopping.

An exceptional golfer, Stan was nicknamed “Lazer” for his prowess, accuracy and shot-making ability on the course. A long-time member and board member at Silvercrest Golf & Country Club, some of Lazer’s finest moments came while capturing a trifecta of club championships in 2009, 2012 and 2014. He also enjoyed time spent on the “Mighty Mississippi” and loved his days racing up and down the shoreline or relaxing on the beach with friends and family.

With a twinkle in his eye and a smirk on his face, Stan could liven up any room. He had a flair for goofiness and was likely to “photo bomb” whenever the opportunity presented itself. In his good-natured way, Stan could also turn your day around and bring a smile to your face when he texted one of his well-known “selfie moments” or just called to say hello.

A fan of all things Hawkeye, he passionately cheered on the “enemy” in supporting his granddaughter’s Golden Gopher soccer team and rooted for his son-in-law’s Minnesota State Mavericks, as well. An eternal optimist, Stan also cheered for the Minnesota Vikings and is likely certain that he will be watching down on them from his recliner when they win “The Big One” next season.

All those who knew Stan were better for the opportunity to have shared life with him. He will be forever loved by his adoring wife Jane of Decorah, IA, daughter Heather (Kevin) of Mankato, MN, and his son, Ryan of Warrensburg, MO; grandchildren Alyssa (Zach) Si, McKenna Buisman, Camden McKernan and Evan McKernan; great-grandchild Livia Brinkman; and his brothers Greg, Jim, Randy, Ron, and Mark.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Ruth.